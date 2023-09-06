27,700 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

