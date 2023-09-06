Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 125 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,435.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,240.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,240.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,448.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

