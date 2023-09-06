Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 102,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

