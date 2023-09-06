Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $869.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

