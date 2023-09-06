Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of V2X worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 33.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 232.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 59,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in V2X by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in V2X by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X Trading Down 4.3 %

VVX opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

