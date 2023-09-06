Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Deluxe worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deluxe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

