Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

