Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $682,000 Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

