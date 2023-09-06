Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

