Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

