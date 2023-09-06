Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 6,666 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

