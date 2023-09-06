Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $233.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

