Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $671,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

