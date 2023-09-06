H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

H&T Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 412 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £181.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,031.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 373.53 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.44).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Walker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($84,112.15). Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

