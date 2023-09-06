Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
