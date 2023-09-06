Triton International Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Triton International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Triton International has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

