Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 742,970 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,743,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

