ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

ICF International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICFI opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ICF International has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,204. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

