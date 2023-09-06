Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.90 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPG opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 751,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.