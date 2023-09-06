Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

