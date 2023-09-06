First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Financial Northwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

