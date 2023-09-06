CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.