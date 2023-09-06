Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $13.43. Provident Financial shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

