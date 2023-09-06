Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Up 11.5%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

About Rubellite Energy

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.