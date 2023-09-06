KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.95. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.
KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile
KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. The company offers MISST, a proprietary integration of miniaturized sensors, optics, ballistics, and software that provides an enhancement in affordable smart systems and mission capability.
