LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Trading Down 0.1%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

