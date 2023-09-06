Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Stock Price Up 0%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Nubia Brand International Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

