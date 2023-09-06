Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.36. Presto Automation shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 24,200 shares traded.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Trading Up 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

In related news, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,434.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,678 shares of company stock worth $1,642,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Presto Automation by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Presto Automation by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Presto Automation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Presto Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

