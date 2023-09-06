National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $4.58. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 356,200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.50) by $8.80. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 624.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,092,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 941,979 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 7,418,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

