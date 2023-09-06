Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Down 1.5%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 947,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,905,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $24,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

