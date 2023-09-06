VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Get VanEck Future of Food ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Future of Food ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.