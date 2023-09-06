E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. 20,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

E Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$163.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.82.

About E Automotive

(Get Free Report)

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.