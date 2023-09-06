WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.72. 64,675 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Get WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.