MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Up 6%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

MDALF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

