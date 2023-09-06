Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY) Shares Down 15.8%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.28. 46,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 94,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Relativity Acquisition by 1,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 339,304 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Relativity Acquisition by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

