Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Down 6.5%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.45. 67,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 49,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Novonix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Novonix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novonix by 6,798.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

