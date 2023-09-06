Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Down 6.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 21,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 19.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUROW. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 117,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter.

