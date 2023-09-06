Cartica Acquisition (NASDAQ:CITEU) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000.
About Cartica Acquisition
Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cartica Acquisition
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.