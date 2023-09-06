Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $322.00 at UBS Group

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $405.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $234.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total transaction of $162,741.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,232 shares of company stock worth $1,315,808. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

