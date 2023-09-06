Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BTDR opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.