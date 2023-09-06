Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $45,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

