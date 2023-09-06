Morgan Stanley Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $22.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

MAXN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $734.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.