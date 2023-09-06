Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 67,491 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

