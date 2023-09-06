UBS Group Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $215.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.31. Insulet has a twelve month low of $178.55 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.