Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

