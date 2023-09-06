Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Equal Weight

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

