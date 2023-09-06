Morgan Stanley Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $8.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Down 3.4 %

SPWR stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 100.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 105.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.