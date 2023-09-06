Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

