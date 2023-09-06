Morgan Stanley Increases Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $12.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,067,261 shares in the company, valued at $21,963,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 162,000 shares of company stock worth $874,600 and sold 325,000 shares worth $1,806,000. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

