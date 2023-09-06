Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

