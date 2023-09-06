Prudential PLC Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prudential PLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

Shares of SEDG opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

